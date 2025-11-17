Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Civil Engineer squadron discuss their next steps to return power to a transformer box during Exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-1 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 12, 2025. The group of airmen went through a checklist of priorities during the exercise to ensure mission capabilities did not fail. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)