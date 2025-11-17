Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen worked to excavate and repair a runway during Mosaic Lightning 26-1 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 12, 2025. The Airmen worked together to conduct a repair on the simulated flightline, demonstrating their teamwork and efficiency in completing the task in a short amount of time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)