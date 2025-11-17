Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mosaic Lightning 26-1 [Image 1 of 5]

    Mosaic Lightning 26-1

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen worked to excavate and repair a runway during Mosaic Lightning 26-1 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 12, 2025. The Airmen worked together to conduct a repair on the simulated flightline, demonstrating their teamwork and efficiency in completing the task in a short amount of time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 18:05
    Photo ID: 9404645
    VIRIN: 251112-F-AD704-1302
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 795.16 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mosaic Lightning 26-1 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

