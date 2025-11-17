U.S. Air Force Airmen worked to excavate and repair a runway during Mosaic Lightning 26-1 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 12, 2025. The Airmen worked together to conduct a repair on the simulated flightline, demonstrating their teamwork and efficiency in completing the task in a short amount of time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
Date Taken:
|11.12.2025
Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 18:05
Photo ID:
|9404645
VIRIN:
|251112-F-AD704-1302
Resolution:
|3000x1996
Size:
|795.16 KB
Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
