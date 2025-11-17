Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron stands watch during an active shooter exercise as a part of Mosaic Lightning 26-1 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 13, 2025. The Airmen were required to strategically plan how to neutralize the shooters and move simulated casualties to safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)