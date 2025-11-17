Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mosaic Lightning 26-1 [Image 5 of 5]

    Mosaic Lightning 26-1

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 355th Security Forces Squadron stands watch during an active shooter exercise as a part of Mosaic Lightning 26-1 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 13, 2025. The Airmen were required to strategically plan how to neutralize the shooters and move simulated casualties to safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 18:05
    Photo ID: 9404655
    VIRIN: 251113-F-AD704-1116
    Resolution: 1996x3000
    Size: 675.29 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mosaic Lightning 26-1 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACC
    355th Wing
    Mosaic Lightning
    Exercise
    Airmen

