Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight discuss possible methods to safely dispose of a simulated drone during a scenario in part of Mosaic Lightning 26-1 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 14, 2025. The exercise required them to consider blast effects, device components and the safest disposal procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)