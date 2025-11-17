Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mosaic Lightning 26-1 [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mosaic Lightning 26-1

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight discuss possible methods to safely dispose of a simulated drone during a scenario in part of Mosaic Lightning 26-1 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 14, 2025. The exercise required them to consider blast effects, device components and the safest disposal procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 18:05
    Photo ID: 9404649
    VIRIN: 251114-F-AD704-1223
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 987.09 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mosaic Lightning 26-1 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mosaic Lightning 26-1
    Mosaic Lightning 26-1
    Mosaic Lightning 26-1
    Mosaic Lightning 26-1
    Mosaic Lightning 26-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    355th Wing
    Mosaic Lightning
    Exercise
    Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download