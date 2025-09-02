36 SFS sharpens readiness with heavy weapons training

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam -- The 36th Security Forces Squadron hosted an M249 Squad Automatic Weapon combat arms training Aug. 19, 2025, here.



The combat arms training and maintenance team conducted the training to challenge 36th SFS defenders on proficiency performance under pressure.



“My biggest goal with the class was to get all of our defenders mission ready when it comes to asset protection, specifically here at Andersen Air Force Base,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Camat-Crisostomo, 36th SFS CATM instructor. “We are the tip of the spear and being able to get our defenders qualified on this weapon system gives them another tool in their tool belt that they can utilize.”



The 17-member class learned nomenclature, troubleshooting methods in case of jamming, and loading and reloading procedures.



M249 training prepares security forces personnel to execute fire team tactics and safeguard assets, personnel, and mission operations both at home and downrange, delivering critical offensive and defensive advantages.



“Being a defender means always being ready,” said Senior Airman Ericka Montgomery, 36th SFS entry controller. “Defending the Forward Edge is about stepping up, reacting quickly and proactively mitigating threats.”



The course concluded with a live-fire scenario, where the participants were challenged to shoot at their respective targets, reload the weapon, and refire while under duress.



“The course made me more comfortable using the M249 under pressure, and the live-fire portion helped a lot with confidence and control,” Montgomery said. “I feel a lot more prepared to step into that role if I ever need to.”



CATM training is more than a certification course. The instructors work to ensure each student that fires is equipped with the skills to use the weapon at any time.



“It’s not just about qualifications,” said Camat-Crisostomo. “It’s about readiness. We have to make sure we are ready to utilize that weapon because our adversaries are not on a timeline and neither are we.”



The 36th Security Forces Squadron provides security support for five Major Command's Protection Level resources vital to our Nation's security. The unit is also responsible for executing a strong law enforcement presence, providing a safe and secure environment for Team Andersen's military members and families. Security forces and their K-9 partners are ready, able and willing to respond at a moment's notice to any situation at home station and abroad.

