U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Anderson Hinestroza, 36th Security Forces Squadron entry controller, wears an Arc Light Defenders patch during M249 Squad Automatic Weapon training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 19, 2025. During the live-fire training, defenders were challenged on speed, accuracy and control under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 02:36
|Photo ID:
|9289698
|VIRIN:
|250819-F-CX880-1414
|Resolution:
|3824x2549
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 36 SFS sharpens readiness with heavy weapons training [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
36 SFS sharpens readiness with heavy weapons training
No keywords found.