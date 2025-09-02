36 SFS sharpens readiness with heavy weapons training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Anderson Hinestroza, 36th Security Forces Squadron entry controller, wears an Arc Light Defenders patch during M249 Squad Automatic Weapon training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 19, 2025. During the live-fire training, defenders were challenged on speed, accuracy and control under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)