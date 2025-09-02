Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36 SFS sharpens readiness with heavy weapons training [Image 7 of 8]

    36 SFS sharpens readiness with heavy weapons training

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine Barnes 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Anderson Hinestroza, 36th Security Forces Squadron entry controller, wears an Arc Light Defenders patch during M249 Squad Automatic Weapon training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 19, 2025. During the live-fire training, defenders were challenged on speed, accuracy and control under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 02:36
    Photo ID: 9289698
    VIRIN: 250819-F-CX880-1414
    Resolution: 3824x2549
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 36 SFS sharpens readiness with heavy weapons training [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    36 SFS sharpens readiness with heavy weapons training

    Andersen Air Force Base
    USAF
    M249
    INDOPACOM
    security forces
    PACAF

