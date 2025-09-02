36 SFS sharpens readiness with heavy weapons training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A pile of 5.56 ammunition shells lay on the ground after M249 Squad Automatic Weapon training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 19, 2025. The 36th Security Forces Squadron combat arms team hosted the training to hone defenders’ weaponry skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)