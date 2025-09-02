36 SFS sharpens readiness with heavy weapons training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Gonzales, 36th Security Forces Squadron entry controller, poses for a photo during training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 19, 2025. The 36 SFS combat arms team hosted the training to hone defenders’ weaponry skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)