36 SFS sharpens readiness with heavy weapons training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ericka Montgomery, 36th Security Forces Squadron entry controller, fires an M249 Squad Automatic Weapon during training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 19, 2025. The 36 SFS combat arms team hosted the training to hone defenders’ weaponry skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)