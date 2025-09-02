Joseph Castro, 36th Security Forces Squadron police officer, reloads an M249 Squad Automatic Weapon during training at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 19, 2025. During the live-fire training, defenders were challenged on speed, accuracy and control under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmine M. Barnes)
36 SFS sharpens readiness with heavy weapons training
