Events Marking 80th Commemoration of End of World War II Offer Time for Reflection, Gratitude

Photo By Kyler Hood | JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Aug. 30, 2025) Sailors assigned to the USS Decatur ...... read more read more Photo By Kyler Hood | JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Aug. 30, 2025) Sailors assigned to the USS Decatur (DDG 73) provided ship tours for visitors to learn about their important role in maintaining readiness and ensuring national security in the Indo-Pacific region during the 80th End of World War II Commemoration on Ford Island. Hawaii families and Navy Sailors leading the tours posed for a photo before attending a tour and reflected on the enduring legacy of World War II and the significance of the commemoration. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, in partnership with the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum and Battleship Missouri Memorial, are hosting an 80th End of World War II Commemoration, Aug. 30-Sept. 2, on Ford Island. The free events feature military rotary wing aircraft static displays, ship tours aboard USS Decatur (DDG 73), radio-controlled model aircraft demonstrations and a performance by Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band. (US Navy photo by Kyler Hood) see less | View Image Page

Access to Ford Island and other areas on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickman are usually off limits to the general public, but from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2, Hawaii residents had an opportunity to visit the base to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The open base event included ceremonies and activities on Ford Island, at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum and on the Battleship Missouri Memorial.



World War II included combatants from the majority of the world's nations and is considered the deadliest war in history with an astounding 85 million military and civilian casualties. The devastating conflict ended on Sept. 2, 1945, when Japanese officials signed the documents for surrender aboard the battleship USS Missouri (BB 63) moored in Tokyo Bay, returning peace to a world that was forever changed.



On Saturday, Hawaii residents and Navy Sailors leading tours of the USS Decatur (DDG 73), an Arleigh Burke-class Aegis guided missile destroyer, reflected on the enduring legacy of World War II and the significance of the commemoration.



“When you really look at World War II, we didn’t know we were going to win that war and the beginning of the war wasn’t going our way,” said Capt. Jordan Bergman, an Army military intelligence officer, before joining the Decatur tour with his family. “But due to American grit and the bravery of a lot of young people, they actually pushed through and won the war.”



Bergman has a personal connection to loss and sacrifice. His great grandfather was a Marine who died on his 18th birthday and his great uncle died in the Battle of the Bulge, one of the bloodiest battles of World War II that resulted in an Allied victory.



After the tour, Bergman and his family planned to visit the Battleship Missouri Memorial and watch an airshow featuring radio-controlled pilot performances at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum.



Retail Services Specialist Chief Selectee Shelton Talaro has been stationed aboard the USS Decatur for the past five months and was excited to lead tours for Hawaii families.



“A lot of people don’t have the opportunity to come to Navy ships besides the USS Missouri, so to have them come aboard and learn a little bit about the ship and its history is very positive,” he said. “Hopefully, they’ll be able to pass down this information to their families and friends and then if they have the opportunity to come back to another ship, then they get to all experience the same thing.”



Jin Onuma, who has lived in Hawaii for 20 years, said that learning more about the sacrifices service members made was sad to think about but it makes her grateful for the life she and her family have today. She and her husband and their 13-year-old son enjoyed their tour of the USS Decatur. “Many different carriers and ships are here. Whenever there’s an opportunity, I try to come out so I can see what I can learn from that,” she said.



Tour guide and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class John Urban “Goose” Giese, who has been stationed aboard the Decatur for 27 months, said he has great respect for the gunners of WWII and how they set the standard for Sailors today.



“Gunners lead the way. In World War II, you had Gunner’s Mates, Boatswain’s Mates, right hand rates, just carrying the weight and doing all the tough stuff,” he said, noting that all the gunners he knows continue to work hard to get the job done.



Right arm rates were Sailors in the Seaman Branch, which included roles such as Boatswain’s Mates, Gunner’s Mates and Quartermasters who wore their rank insignia on the right sleeve of their uniforms. In 1949, all rate insignia were moved to the left sleeve. Right arm rate is a term still used in the Navy today that describes Sailors who are “salty” or tough.



Giese gave a shout out to his hero, Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Paul Henry Carr, who was stationed aboard the USS Samuel B. Roberts (DE 413) and manned a 5-inch gun during a battle in the Philippines.



Carr wouldn’t leave his post until his gun dropped below the water line. He was posthumously awarded the Silver Star Medal “for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity as Gun Captain on the USS Samuel B. Roberts. He gallantly gave his life for his country.” Carr also earned the Purple Heart, Presidential Unit Citation, and the Award of the Philippine Republic of Presidential Unit Citation Badge. A guided missile frigate, the USS Carr (FFG-52), was named in his honor in 1985.



Bergman reflected on the sacrifices made by service members who served during World War II and those who safeguard the United States today. “I’m happy to see that people are willing to take the oath and sacrifice the best years of their life so that other people can be home safely at night.”



Commemoration events include an air show by the Liberty Jump Team; the premiere of “Miles Morale and Memories: Bob Hope and WWII,” a movie about the contributions of a legendary performer who traveled more than 80,000 miles during World War II to entertain troops; and a gala attended by USS Missouri crew members who witnessed the Japanese surrender in Tokyo Bay.



For a full schedule of events, visit pearlharboraviationmuseum.org and ussmissouri.org.