USS Decatur hosts ship tour during 80th End of World War II Commemoration

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Aug. 30, 2025) A family attends the 80th End of World War II Commemoration following a ship tour provided by Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) on Ford Island, Aug. 30, 2025. The ship tour provided an opportunity for visitors to learn about the important role the Decatur has in maintaining readiness and ensuring national security in the Indo-Pacific region. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, in partnership with the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum and Battleship Missouri Memorial, hosted an 80th End of World War II Commemoration, Aug. 30-Sept. 2, on Ford Island. The free event featured military rotary wing aircraft static displays, ship tours aboard USS Decatur (DDG 73), radio-controlled model aircraft demonstrations and a performance by Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)