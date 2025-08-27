JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Aug. 30, 2025) Chief Boatswain's Mate Cyrell Evangelista, originally from Silver Spring, Maryland, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) provides a tour of his ship for visitors to learn about their important role in maintaining readiness and ensuring national security in the Indo-Pacific region during the 80th End of World War II Commemoration on Ford Island, Aug. 30, 2025. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, in partnership with the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum and Battleship Missouri Memorial, hosted an 80th End of World War II Commemoration, Aug. 30-Sept. 2, on Ford Island. The free event featured military rotary wing aircraft static displays, ship tours aboard USS Decatur (DDG 73), radio-controlled model aircraft demonstrations and a performance by Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2025 19:22
|Photo ID:
|9286574
|VIRIN:
|250830-N-PW030-1117
|Resolution:
|6897x4600
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Decatur hosts ship tour during 80th End of World War II Commemoration [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.