    USS Decatur hosts ship tour during 80th End of World War II Commemoration

    USS Decatur hosts ship tour during 80th End of World War II Commemoration

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Aug. 30, 2025) Chief Boatswain's Mate Cyrell Evangelista, originally from Silver Spring, Maryland, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) provides a tour of his ship for visitors to learn about their important role in maintaining readiness and ensuring national security in the Indo-Pacific region during the 80th End of World War II Commemoration on Ford Island, Aug. 30, 2025. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, in partnership with the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum and Battleship Missouri Memorial, hosted an 80th End of World War II Commemoration, Aug. 30-Sept. 2, on Ford Island. The free event featured military rotary wing aircraft static displays, ship tours aboard USS Decatur (DDG 73), radio-controlled model aircraft demonstrations and a performance by Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.30.2025 19:22
    VIRIN: 250830-N-PW030-1107
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    USS Decatur hosts ship tour during 80th End of World War II Commemoration
    TAGS

    Ford Island
    JBPHH
    DDG 73
    Hawaii
    USS Decatur
    80th End of WWII commemoration

