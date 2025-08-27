Events Marking 80th Commemoration of End of World War II Offer Time for Reflection, Gratitude

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Aug. 30, 2025) Sailors assigned to the USS Decatur (DDG 73) provided ship tours for visitors to learn about their important role in maintaining readiness and ensuring national security in the Indo-Pacific region during the 80th End of World War II Commemoration on Ford Island, Aug. 30, 2025. Hawaii residents and Navy Sailors leading the tours reflected on the enduring legacy of World War II and the significance of the commemoration. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, in partnership with the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum and Battleship Missouri Memorial, are hosting an 80th End of World War II Commemoration, Aug. 30-Sept. 2, on Ford Island. The free events feature military rotary wing aircraft static displays, ship tours aboard USS Decatur (DDG 73), radio-controlled model aircraft demonstrations and a performance by Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band. (US Navy photo by Kyler Hood)