USS Decatur hosts ship tour during 80th End of World War II Commemoration

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Aug. 30, 2025) Ens. Hunter Quigley, originally from Virginia Beach, Virginia, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) provides a tour of his ship for visitors to learn about their important role in maintaining readiness and ensuring national security in the Indo-Pacific region during the 80th End of World War II Commemoration on Ford Island, Aug. 30, 2025. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, in partnership with the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum and Battleship Missouri Memorial, hosted an 80th End of World War II Commemoration, Aug. 30-Sept. 2, on Ford Island. The free event featured military rotary wing aircraft static displays, ship tours aboard USS Decatur (DDG 73), radio-controlled model aircraft demonstrations and a performance by Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)