Governor Stein visits Camp Lejeune, attends North Carolina Commander’s Council

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ralph J. Rizzo, Jr., commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, speaks with North Carolina Governor Josh Stein during his first official visit to MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 29, 2025. During his visit, Stein attended the quarterly North Carolina Commander's Council and met with military leaders to discuss range modernization and capability developments in support of Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Loriann Dauscher)

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein attended the North Carolina Commander’s Council (NCCC) forum during his first official visit to Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune on Friday, Aug. 29.



Stein was joined by North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (NCDMVA) Secretary Jocelyn Mallette throughout the visit and participation in the NCCC.



“Supporting military families is not just an act of gratitude. It is a commitment to the strength, resilience and future of our state,” Mallette said. “North Carolina has the fourth largest active-duty population of any state, and when the leaders of our state and the commanders of our military installations stand together, military families win.”



The NCCC is a quarterly forum for military leaders to address and discuss quality-of-life concerns across the state’s military installations and communities. The forum, held at The Clubs at Paradise Point, welcomed leaders from Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard installations across North Carolina as well as NCDMVA and the North Carolina National Guard.



“North Carolina’s military installations are critical to our national security and state economy, with more than 130,000 military and civilian Department of Defense personnel across North Carolina,” Stein said. “I was pleased to listen to and learn from the Commander’s Council about how the state can best support our servicemembers and their families through the challenges they face while on duty.”



Following the NCCC, Stein and Mallette met with Brig. Gen. Ralph J. Rizzo, Jr., commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East-MCB Camp Lejeune, and his team to receive a command brief. Following a history of the installation brief, leaders engaged in discussion concerning range modernization and capability developments in support of Force Design 2030.



“I’m grateful for Gov. Stein’s visit to Camp Lejeune and his engagement with the North Carolina Commander’s Council,” Rizzo said. “His commitment to military families, veterans and the communities that support our installations helps ensure they remain resilient power projection platforms that are capable of projecting combat power at the time and place of our nation’s choosing. By strengthening partnerships and building awareness of the challenges facing our bases, our collaborative efforts will directly enhance the readiness of our Marines and Sailors.”