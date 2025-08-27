NC Governor Josh Stein's First Visit to Camp Lejeune

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ralph J. Rizzo, Jr., commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, hosts North Carolina Governor Josh Stein during his first official visit to MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 29, 2025. During his visit, Stein attended the quarterly North Carolina Commanders Council and met with military leaders to discuss range modernization and capability developments in support of Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alyssa J. DeCrane)