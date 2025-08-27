NC Governor Josh Stein's First Visit to Camp Lejeune

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ralph J. Rizzo, Jr., commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, hosts North Carolina Governor Josh Stein during his first official visit to MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 29, 2025. During his visit, Stein attended the quarterly North Carolina Commanders Council and met with military leaders to discuss range modernization and capability developments in support of Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alyssa J. DeCrane)
08.29.2025
08.29.2025
B-Roll
975414
082925-M-ES192-1001
DOD_111263051
00:11:31
CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
2
2
Governor Stein visits Camp Lejeune, attends North Carolina Commander’s Council
