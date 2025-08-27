Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NC Governor Josh Stein's First Visit to Camp Lejeune

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alyssa DeCrane 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ralph J. Rizzo, Jr., commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, hosts North Carolina Governor Josh Stein during his first official visit to MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 29, 2025. During his visit, Stein attended the quarterly North Carolina Commanders Council and met with military leaders to discuss range modernization and capability developments in support of Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alyssa J. DeCrane)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 16:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975414
    VIRIN: 082925-M-ES192-1001
    Filename: DOD_111263051
    Length: 00:11:31
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NC Governor Josh Stein's First Visit to Camp Lejeune, by LCpl Alyssa DeCrane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Governor Stein visits Camp Lejeune, attends North Carolina Commander&rsquo;s Council

