    NC Governor Josh Stein's First Visit to Camp Lejeune [Image 15 of 18]

    NC Governor Josh Stein's First Visit to Camp Lejeune

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Loriann Dauscher 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Department of Defense commanders and North Carolina Governor Josh Stein attend the North Carolina Commander’s Council during his first official visit to MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 29, 2025. During his visit, Stein attended the quarterly North Carolina Commander's Council and met with military leaders to discuss range modernization and capability developments in support of Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Loriann Dauscher)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 16:20
    Photo ID: 9285950
    VIRIN: 250829-M-GV552-1096
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 34.34 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    This work, NC Governor Josh Stein's First Visit to Camp Lejeune [Image 18 of 18], by Cpl Loriann Dauscher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Governor Stein visits Camp Lejeune, attends North Carolina Commander’s Council

