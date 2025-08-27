NC Governor Josh Stein's First Visit to Camp Lejeune

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ralph J. Rizzo, Jr., commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, shakes hands with North Carolina Governor Josh Stein during his first official visit to MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 29, 2025. During his visit, Stein attended the quarterly North Carolina Commander's Council and met with military leaders to discuss range modernization and capability developments in support of Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Loriann Dauscher)