NC Governor Josh Stein's First Visit to Camp Lejeune

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Thomas C. Farrington II, commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station New River, speaks during North Carolina Governor Josh Stein’s first official visit to Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 29, 2025. During his visit, Stein attended the quarterly North Carolina Commander's Council and met with military leaders to discuss range modernization and capability developments in support of Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Loriann Dauscher)