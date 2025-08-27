NC Governor Josh Stein's First Visit to the NCCC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Wesley O. Turner II, command senior enlisted advisor, Brig. Gen. Ralph J. Rizzo, Jr., commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Governor Josh Stein, and Jocelyn Mallette, secretary, North Carolina Department of Military and Veteran Affairs, engage in discussion during Stein’s first official visit to MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 29, 2025. During his visit, Stein attended the quarterly North Carolina Commander's Council and met with military leaders to discuss range modernization and capability developments in support of Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Loriann Dauscher)