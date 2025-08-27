Lt. Col. Binkley takes command of the 168th Air Refueling Squadron

The 168th Air Refueling Squadron began a new chapter in its history as Lt. Col. Brian Binkley assumed command during a formal Change of Command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. The longstanding military tradition, held on August 6, 2025, symbolized the transfer of authority and responsibility from outgoing commander Lt. Col. Dean Thibodeau to Binkley.



Binkley brings over two decades of distinguished service and operational excellence. He enlisted in the Alaska Air National Guard in 2003, beginning his career as a Boom Operator after completing technical training at Altus AFB, Texas. He commissioned through the Air National Guard Academy of Military Science in March 2011 and graduated from Joint Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training at Laughlin AFB in 2012.



The ceremony not only celebrated the leadership transition but also underscored the vital role of the ARS in enabling the U.S. Air Force’s global air refueling and power projection mission. Thibodeau was recognized for his exemplary leadership, having successfully guided the squadron through critical training operations and ensuring operational readiness across various mission sets.



As he accepted the squadron guidon, Binkley acknowledged the immense responsibility that comes with leading a unit charged with a critical mission in a strategic location.



“It is a huge weight of responsibility that they are entrusting in every commander, not just me,” Binkley said. “It’s a trust that has been placed in us, and I take that seriously.



He emphasized the wing’s crucial role in the larger mission of airpower projection.



“Our mission is to project airpower, enabling global reach and force projection—whether in daily operations or combat support,” Binkley said. “The importance of the Air Refueling Squadron is that we are the tip of the spear. While every part of the mission is critical, the Skunks in the ARS are out front—projecting airpower, enabling air movement, and directly supporting force projection.”



Binkley highlighted a powerful demonstration of the wing’s ability to operate in austere, unfamiliar environments. The event tested the readiness of both aircrews and support personnel, reinforcing the importance of teamwork and agility.



“That role becomes even more evident during exercises where we operate in organic environments and face new challenges. It really highlights our ability to make the mission happen,” said Binkley. “Seeing all the support agencies—whether it’s communications, medical, logistics, civil engineering, ops, or maintenance—working together toward one goal, getting that aircraft off the ground. Everything they do is for that sole purpose.”



Binkley underscored that every aspect of the operation is vital to mission success.



“If we can’t launch a plane—whether due to a support issue, medical readiness, or a maintenance concern—the mission fails. That’s why every piece matters.”



As Lt. Col. Binkley takes command, his priority is combat mission readiness, ensuring every Airman is equipped, supported, and ready to answer the call.



“Mission readiness starts with our people. We’re doing everything we can to support our members—not just so they can meet their obligations, but so they can grow in their proficiency and be fully prepared when it’s time to deploy.”



He underscored the importance of making the squadron a place where members want to be—a challenge in a highly competitive environment with multiple aviation career paths vying for talent.



“It is important to build a culture to know each other as a family, creating a supportive environment, and making sure our members and their families feel valued and taken care of.”



“For the most part, people are happy when they know you’re doing everything within your control to support them. That’s the key—controlling what we can and making sure they and their families know we’re doing everything in our ability to be there for members.”



In addition to readiness at home, Binkley highlighted the importance of TDYs and real-world training environments.



“Getting out on the road, doing different missions in different environments—that’s where we really sharpen our edge.”



In one of his first official decrees as commander, he declared the end of the readiness exercise, an order that was met with high morale as it allowed members to spend time with their families after a period of intense training.



“You can look around—it’s pretty important. Nothing you see around the globe happens without the KC-135s and the men and women, and families, behind them,” Binkley added. “Force projection and airpower are at the core of what we support and do.”



He also highlighted the squadron’s unique strategic role.



“What we do here locally is vital. We are the only tanker unit in Alaska. Supporting PACAF and any operations in the Pacific requires our involvement. Forward operations around the Pacific—that’s what we do, often. Being stationed here, we’re in a location where we can reach either Europe or Guam in about the same time. That kind of flexibility makes us a necessity to the Air Force.”



As the 168 ARS enters its next chapter under Lt. Col. Binkley’s leadership, the squadron remains poised and ready, continuing its essential role in sustaining the global reach of U.S. airpower from one of the nation’s most strategic locations.

