    Lt. Col. Binkley takes command of the 168th Air Refueling Squadron [Image 3 of 5]

    Lt. Col. Binkley takes command of the 168th Air Refueling Squadron

    EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing

    Lt. Col. Brian Binkley speaks during the 168th Air Refueling Squadron Change of Command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, emphasizing the squadron’s role as the “tip of the spear” in projecting airpower and enabling global reach. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    Location: EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, US
    168th Wing
    168th Air Refueling Squadron
    Commander
    Change of Command

