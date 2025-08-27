Lt. Col. Binkley takes command of the 168th Air Refueling Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alaska Air National Guard Col. Benjamin Doyle presents the 168th Air Refueling Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Brian Binkley, the new 168 ARS commander, during a Change of Command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug 6, 2025. Binkley first served as a boom operator at the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)