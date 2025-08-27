Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Binkley takes command of the 168th Air Refueling Squadron [Image 4 of 5]

    Lt. Col. Binkley takes command of the 168th Air Refueling Squadron

    EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing

    Lt. Col. Dean Thibodeau addresses the audience during the 168th Air Refueling Squadron Change of Command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, as he symbolically hands off the “baby starter kit” and reflects on the importance of taking care of Airmen, highlighting the pride and heritage represented by the squadron’s Skunk patch. Thibodeau relinquished command of the 168 ARS and took command of the 168th Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 23:05
    Photo ID: 9284786
    VIRIN: 250806-Z-UF872-2013
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.08 MB
    Location: EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Lt. Col. Binkley takes command of the 168th Air Refueling Squadron [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

