Lt. Col. Binkley takes command of the 168th Air Refueling Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Dean Thibodeau addresses the audience during the 168th Air Refueling Squadron Change of Command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, as he symbolically hands off the “baby starter kit” and reflects on the importance of taking care of Airmen, highlighting the pride and heritage represented by the squadron’s Skunk patch. Thibodeau relinquished command of the 168 ARS and took command of the 168th Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)