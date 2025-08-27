Lt. Col. Binkley takes command of the 168th Air Refueling Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Benjamin Doyle presides over the 168th Air Refueling Squadron Change of Command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, highlighting the leadership and expertise of both outgoing commander Lt. Col. Dean Thibodeau and incoming commander Lt. Col. Brian Binkley. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)