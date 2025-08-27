Lt. Col. Binkley takes command of the 168th Air Refueling Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alaska Air National Guard Lt. Col. Dean Thibodeau relinquishes command of the 168th Air Refueling Squadron during a Change of Command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug 6, 2025. Thibodeau, outgoing commander of the 168th Air Refueling Squadron, assumed command of the 168th Maintenance Group following the Change of Command ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)