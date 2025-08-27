Alaska Air National Guard Lt. Col. Dean Thibodeau relinquishes command of the 168th Air Refueling Squadron during a Change of Command ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug 6, 2025. Thibodeau, outgoing commander of the 168th Air Refueling Squadron, assumed command of the 168th Maintenance Group following the Change of Command ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 23:04
|Photo ID:
|9284775
|VIRIN:
|250806-Z-UF872-2017
|Resolution:
|4265x2838
|Size:
|9.64 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Binkley takes command of the 168th Air Refueling Squadron [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Lt. Col. Binkley takes command of the 168th Air Refueling Squadron
No keywords found.