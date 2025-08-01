U.S. Army Europe and Africa welcomes new command sergeant major

WIESBADEN, Germany – U.S. Army Europe and Africa welcomed its new senior enlisted advisor during a change of responsibility ceremony at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany, on Aug. 7.



Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah E. Inman, relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher L. Mullinax, as the senior enlisted advisor for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, in a ceremony officiated by Gen. Christopher Donahue, U.S. Army Europe and Africa commanding general.



The ceremony marked the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter for the command’s enlisted leadership. After 38 years of dutiful service, Inman will retire after leaving a strong mark not just on U.S. Army Europe and Africa, but the U.S. Army as a whole.



“If you look over the last three and a half years that he has been here, everything that has occurred, and what he and his wife have done to help this command, it has been nothing short of remarkable,” said Donahue.



During the ceremony, Donahue highlighted Inman’s role in enhancing operational capabilities, specifically citing his leadership in force sustainment, integration of testing, and the establishment of Security Assistance Group – Ukraine.



Reflecting on his time in service, Inman expressed his gratitude for U.S. Army Europe and Africa commanding generals, both past and present, each of the subordinate commands, Allies and partners across Europe.



“Thank you for assuming risk and letting me get after your priorities as I saw fit,” said Inman.



He emphasized the importance of basic soldier skills in maintaining readiness and in striving toward continued excellence. As Inman prepares to retire, his words served not only as a farewell but also as a charge to those continuing the mission.



Assuming the role of senior enlisted advisor for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, Mullinax addressed the team with a message of teamwork, affirming his commitment to the mission.



“It's an honor to be part of this team,” said Mullinax. “And my commitment to you is to be the best teammate that I can be.”



Building on Inman’s legacy of service, Mullinax outlined his priorities for continuous improvement as key drivers of lethality.



“The sooner you become a great teammate, the more lethal and survivable your team will be,” said Mullinax. “And you’ve got to get better each year.”



His remarks reflect on the responsibilities that come with senior enlisted leadership, and the importance of continuous development at every level of the force.



Capturing the spirit of the occasion, Donahue emphasized the foundational importance of enlisted leadership within the Army’s ranks.



“Thank you for coming out and honoring these two great NCOs,” said Donahue. “As I mentioned today, the strength of the United States Army specifically is our NCO Corps.”



For more information on U.S. Army Europe and Africa, visit our website at https://www.europeafrica.army.mil/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2025 Date Posted: 08.07.2025 10:00 Story ID: 545007 Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa welcomes new command sergeant major, by Lauren Harrah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.