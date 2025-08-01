USAREUR-AF holds change of responsibility ceremony at Clay Kaserne

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducts a change of responsibility ceremony at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany, Aug. 7, 2025. Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah E. Inman relinquished responsibility as the senior enlisted advisor to Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher L. Mullinax. The ceremony honored Inman’s service and contributions to the command and the noncommissioned officer corps, highlighting his dedication to mentorship, readiness and leader development. Mullinax assumes the role as the senior enlisted advisor for USAREUR-AF, continuing the tradition of NCO excellence across the theater.