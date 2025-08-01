Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR-AF holds change of responsibility ceremony at Clay Kaserne [Image 2 of 3]

    USAREUR-AF holds change of responsibility ceremony at Clay Kaserne

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kim 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah E. Inman, outgoing senior enlisted advisor, and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher L. Mullinax, incoming senior enlisted advisor, participate in the passing of the colors during a change of responsibility ceremony at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany, Aug. 7, 2025. The passing of the colors symbolizes the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from one senior noncommissioned officer to another. U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted the ceremony to honor Inman’s service and formally welcome Mullinax as the new senior enlisted advisor for the command.

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 05:31
    Photo ID: 9245324
    VIRIN: 250807-A-NX575-4332
    Resolution: 4885x7328
    Size: 11.02 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
