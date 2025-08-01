U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducts a change of responsibility ceremony at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany, Aug. 7, 2025. Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah E. Inman relinquished responsibility as the senior enlisted advisor to Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher L. Mullinax. The ceremony honored Inman’s service and contributions to the command and the non commissioned officer corps, highlighting his dedication to mentorship, readiness and leader development.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 04:34
|Photo ID:
|9245308
|VIRIN:
|250807-A-NX575-2360
|Resolution:
|3456x1940
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAREUR-AF holds change of responsibility ceremony at Clay Kaserne, by SSG Samuel Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.