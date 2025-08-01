USAREUR-AF holds change of responsibility ceremony at Clay Kaserne

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah E. Inman, outgoing senior enlisted advisor, and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher L. Mullinax, incoming senior enlisted advisor, participate in the passing of the colors during a change of responsibility ceremony at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany, Aug. 7, 2025. The passing of the colors symbolizes the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from one senior noncommissioned officer to another. U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted the ceremony to honor Inman’s service and formally welcome Mullinax as the new senior enlisted advisor for the command.