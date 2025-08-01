Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAREUR-AF holds change of responsibility ceremony at Clay Kaserne [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAREUR-AF holds change of responsibility ceremony at Clay Kaserne

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    08.07.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducts a change of responsibility ceremony at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany, Aug. 7, 2025. Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah E. Inman relinquished responsibility as the senior enlisted advisor to Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher L. Mullinax. The ceremony honored Inman’s service and contributions to the command and the noncommissioned officer corps, highlighting his dedication to mentorship, readiness and leader development. Mullinax assumes the role as the senior enlisted advisor for USAREUR-AF, continuing the tradition of NCO excellence across the theater.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 03:56
    Photo ID: 9245287
    VIRIN: 250807-A-NX575-1002
    Resolution: 4545x6818
    Size: 7.61 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAREUR-AF holds change of responsibility ceremony at Clay Kaserne [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAREUR-AF holds change of responsibility ceremony at Clay Kaserne
    USAREUR-AF holds change of responsibility ceremony at Clay Kaserne
    USAREUR-AF holds change of responsibility ceremony at Clay Kaserne
    USAREUR-AF holds change of responsibility ceremony at Clay Kaserne
    USAREUR-AF holds change of responsibility ceremony at Clay Kaserne

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COR
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    Sword of freedom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download