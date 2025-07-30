A New Perspective: My First Deployment with the Corps of Engineers

Photo By Kaylee Wendt | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Multimedia Specialist Kaylee Wendt...... read more read more Photo By Kaylee Wendt | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Multimedia Specialist Kaylee Wendt deployed to support Hurricane Helene disaster response operations, Asheville, North Carolina, June 2025. The deployment allowed Wendt to document recovery efforts, share the stories of impacted residents, and highlight the Corps' ongoing mission to support communities in need (U.S. Army Picture by Kaylee Wendt). see less | View Image Page

The work of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is wide-ranging. As someone with less than a year on the job, nearly everything I encounter is new. Each project and job site visit brings a sense of excitement and curiosity. I’m fortunate that working with the Public Affairs Office allows me to "scratch the itch" of my inquiring mind, getting out into the field and away from a traditional office setting.



When the chance arose to deploy to western North Carolina for Hurricane Helene disaster response, I jumped at the opportunity. I coordinated with my supervisor, got the details squared away, and two weeks later, I was out the door.



Arriving in Asheville, I was nervous. The airport was under construction (unrelated to the hurricane) and felt chaotic. I picked up my rental car, managed my gear, and made the 20–30-minute drive to my hotel. As I scanned the landscape for signs of hurricane damage, I didn’t see much at first, but that quickly changed.



My first assignment took me to Chimney Rock, one of the areas hardest hit by the storm. Seeing such devastation in person for the first time was jarring. Just nine months earlier, this had been a vibrant, bustling town. Now it was quiet, its roads and bridges still damaged by floodwaters.



What I found in Chimney Rock wasn’t despair as I expected, it was resilience. Residents were out rebuilding shops and businesses, planting flowers, and reclaiming their sense of home. There was an overwhelming spirit of hope and determination.



The next few days felt like a firehose of change: adjusting to 12-hour workdays, a new “home,” unfamiliar routines, new colleagues, and a different mission. Anyone who says it’s easy, isn’t being honest. I missed the comforts of home. But I’ve always believed that growth comes from discomfort, and I set out to grow.



With time, I settled in. I found a rhythm, formed connections, and began to understand the mission. I grew more comfortable asking questions and started telling the stories of those most impacted by Hurricane Helene.

I met hundreds of people, USACE employees, contractors, and residents. Locals were eager to talk, and I was eager to listen. They shared powerful stories that reshaped my view of life.



One woman, Blythe, described how she and her husband thought they might die as floodwaters surged down the mountainside, turning their street into a raging river. She showed me photos and videos from that terrifying night. We cried together as she relived those emotions.



Another woman, Janice, told me how she lost her neighbor. They had been planning an evacuation together but waited too long. Janice watched helplessly as a landslide swept her neighbor’s house into the newly formed river. The wreckage trapped Janice and her family inside their own home. They waited, prayed, and eventually were rescued, but her neighbor was never found.



Not all the stories were tragic. I got to tell one about a beautiful friendship formed at a temporary debris site between two USACE employees from opposite sides of the country. I highlighted innovative technology being used for debris removal, and how local businesses turned fallen trees into Christmas ornaments to raise money for relief. The common thread? Togetherness, empathy, and hope for the future.



This deployment left a lasting impression on me. After more than a decade in television, I’ve told a lot of stories. Few have stuck with me like these.



Over my 30 days in western North Carolina, I grew professionally. I sharpened my video and writing skills and became a better storyteller. But more importantly, I grew as a person. I stepped outside my comfort zone, was vulnerable, met new people, tried new foods, and worked harder than I ever had before, all in service of something meaningful.



If you ever have the chance to deploy and help a community in need, take it. Leaving Asheville, my heart felt full. I brought back with me a renewed sense of gratitude for my family, my job, my friends, and a deeper understanding of the power of human resilience.