A New Perspective: My First Deployment with the Corps of Engineers

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Multimedia Specialist Kaylee Wendt deployed to support Hurricane Helene disaster response operations, Asheville, North Carolina, June 2025. The deployment allowed Wendt to document recovery efforts, share the stories of impacted residents, and highlight the Corps' ongoing mission to support communities in need (U.S. Army Picture by Kaylee Wendt).