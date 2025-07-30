Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A New Perspective: My First Deployment with the Corps of Engineers [Image 3 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A New Perspective: My First Deployment with the Corps of Engineers

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Multimedia Specialist Kaylee Wendt deployed to support Hurricane Helene disaster response operations, Asheville, North Carolina, June 2025. The deployment allowed Wendt to document recovery efforts, share the stories of impacted residents, and highlight the Corps' ongoing mission to support communities in need (U.S. Army Picture by Kaylee Wendt).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 10:50
    Photo ID: 9232486
    VIRIN: 250801-A-FB511-1764
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 884.85 KB
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A New Perspective: My First Deployment with the Corps of Engineers [Image 9 of 9], by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A New Perspective: My First Deployment with the Corps of Engineers
    A New Perspective: My First Deployment with the Corps of Engineers
    A New Perspective: My First Deployment with the Corps of Engineers
    A New Perspective: My First Deployment with the Corps of Engineers
    A New Perspective: My First Deployment with the Corps of Engineers
    A New Perspective: My First Deployment with the Corps of Engineers
    A New Perspective: My First Deployment with the Corps of Engineers
    A New Perspective: My First Deployment with the Corps of Engineers
    A New Perspective: My First Deployment with the Corps of Engineers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A New Perspective: My First Deployment with the Corps of Engineers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wilmington District
    Buffalo District
    Hurricane Helene
    Hurricane Helene response
    USACE
    corps of engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download