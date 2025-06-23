Flying Forward: How Drones and LiDAR Are Reshaping Debris Removal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is using drone and LiDAR technology to support debris removal efforts following Hurricane Helene, Asheville, North Carolina, June 23, 2025. These innovative tools help crews locate debris, verify truck loads, and accelerate recovery while ensuring safety and accountability (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).