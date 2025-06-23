Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flying Forward: How Drones and LiDAR Are Reshaping Debris Removal

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is using drone and LiDAR technology to support debris removal efforts following Hurricane Helene, Asheville, North Carolina, June 23, 2025. These innovative tools help crews locate debris, verify truck loads, and accelerate recovery while ensuring safety and accountability (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 17:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967821
    VIRIN: 250623-A-FB511-2901
    Filename: DOD_111093261
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flying Forward: How Drones and LiDAR Are Reshaping Debris Removal, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Wilmington District
    Hurricane Helene
    Hurricane Helene response

