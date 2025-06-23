Flying Forward: How Drones and LiDAR Are Reshaping Debris Removal

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is using drone and LiDAR technology to support debris removal efforts following Hurricane Helene, Asheville, North Carolina, June 23, 2025. These innovative tools help crews locate debris, verify truck loads, and accelerate recovery while ensuring safety and accountability (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2025 17:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967821
|VIRIN:
|250623-A-FB511-2901
|Filename:
|DOD_111093261
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
