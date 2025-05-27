Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Helping Helene Survivors: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Work

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BOONE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is supporting long-term recovery in western North Carolina by removing waterway debris left behind by Hurricane Helene, Boone, North Carolina, June 1, 2025. This mission is critical to protecting infrastructure, reducing flood risk, and helping communities heal (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 07:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965204
    VIRIN: 250601-A-FB511-9072
    Filename: DOD_111044276
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: BOONE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helping Helene Survivors: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Work, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Wilmington District
    Hurricane Helene
    HurricaneHelene24
    Hurricane Helene response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download