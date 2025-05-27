Helping Helene Survivors: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Work

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is supporting long-term recovery in western North Carolina by removing waterway debris left behind by Hurricane Helene, Boone, North Carolina, June 1, 2025. This mission is critical to protecting infrastructure, reducing flood risk, and helping communities heal (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 07:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965204
|VIRIN:
|250601-A-FB511-9072
|Filename:
|DOD_111044276
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|BOONE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
