    Turning Storm Debris into Symbols of Hope

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Two local small business owners began turning Hurricane Helene storm debris into handcrafted Christmas ornaments to support local recovery, Asheville, North Carolina, June 16, 2025. Their project gives new life to fallen wood while donating 100% of profits back to the community's ongoing rebuilding efforts (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Wilmington District
    Hurricane Helene
    Hurricane Helene response

