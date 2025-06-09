Turning Storm Debris into Symbols of Hope

Two local small business owners began turning Hurricane Helene storm debris into handcrafted Christmas ornaments to support local recovery, Asheville, North Carolina, June 16, 2025. Their project gives new life to fallen wood while donating 100% of profits back to the community's ongoing rebuilding efforts (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).
