Shark Week: 316th Training Squadron Change of Command

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 316th Training Squadron held its change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, July 11.



The 316th TRS welcomed the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Bryanna McQueen, and thanked Lt. Col. Jahmil Edwards for serving as their commander.



“This has been the opportunity of a lifetime, to come here and lead this phenomenal squadron,” stated Edwards. “Over the past two years, we’ve proven what a mission focused, disciplined and innovative team like the Sharks [316th TRS] can accomplish.”



The 316th TRS is tasked with training, developing and inspiring the next generation of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance warriors. The 316th TRS uses relevant and realistic joint ISR training to supply the DoD with cryptologic language analysts, signals intelligence analysts and network and fusion analysts.



“When I learned I was selected to command the 316th, I was excited because over my career, I’ve had the privilege to work with every AFSC (Air Force Specialty Code) that our schoolhouse produces,” expressed McQueen. “Sharks, thank you for welcoming me to this team, and I look forward to leading this unit as we continue to uphold the exceptional standards already set.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2025 Date Posted: 07.17.2025 13:48 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US