Shark Week: 316th Training Squadron Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Gerber, 17th Training Group commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Bryanna McQueen, 316th Training Squadron commander, during the change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 11, 2025. The passing of the guidon is a military tradition that dates back to the time of Frederick the Great of Prussia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)