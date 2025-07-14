Shark Week: 316th Training Squadron Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 316th Training Squadron present Lt. Col. Jahmil Edwards, outgoing 316th TRS commander, with his final salute upon relinquishing command at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 11, 2025. The 316th TRS uses relevant and realistic joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance training to supply the DoD with cryptologic language analysts, signals intelligence analysts and network and fusion analysts. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)