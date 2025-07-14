Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shark Week: 316th Training Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 5]

    Shark Week: 316th Training Squadron Change of Command

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 316th Training Squadron present Lt. Col. Jahmil Edwards, outgoing 316th TRS commander, with his final salute upon relinquishing command at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 11, 2025. The 316th TRS uses relevant and realistic joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance training to supply the DoD with cryptologic language analysts, signals intelligence analysts and network and fusion analysts. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
