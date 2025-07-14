Shark Week: 316th Training Squadron Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jahmil Edwards, outgoing 316th Training Squadron commander, passes the guidon to Col. Jason Gerber, 17th Training Group commander, relinquishing command during the change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 11, 2025. Passing the guidon represents the transfer of leadership responsibilities to the next commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)