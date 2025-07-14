Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shark Week: 316th Training Squadron Change of Command [Image 4 of 5]

    Shark Week: 316th Training Squadron Change of Command

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jahmil Edwards, outgoing 316th Training Squadron commander, passes the guidon to Col. Jason Gerber, 17th Training Group commander, relinquishing command during the change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 11, 2025. Passing the guidon represents the transfer of leadership responsibilities to the next commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 13:48
    Photo ID: 9185688
    VIRIN: 250711-F-CK819-1043
    Resolution: 3802x2852
    Size: 994.69 KB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shark Week: 316th Training Squadron Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Shark Week: 316th Training Squadron Change of Command

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    Goodfellow
    17th TRW
    316th TRS
    Change of Command

