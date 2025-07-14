Shark Week: 316th Training Squadron Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 316th Training Squadron present Bryanna McQueen, 316th TRS commander, with her first salute upon taking command at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 11, 2025. The 316th TRS is tasked with training, developing and inspiring the next generation of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance warriors. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)