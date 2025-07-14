Shark Week: 316th Training Squadron Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Gerber, 17th Training Group commander, pins the Meritorious Service Medal on Lt. Col. Jahmil Edwards, outgoing 316th Training Squadron commander, during the change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 11, 2025. Edwards led the DoD’s largest joint cryptologic training squadron, spear-headed a 3 million dollar initiative with the U.S. Army to develop the Air Education and Training Command’s first joint signals intelligence training environment and led the squadron on the National Security Agency’s priority modernization list. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus)