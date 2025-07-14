Air Force, Navy Volunteers Construct Rock Wall to Preserve and Protect Hawaiian Burial Vault

For Immediate Release Release #JB025-02

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – More than 30 Air Force and Navy service members gathered today on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to continue construction of the Halealoha Haleamau (House of Aloha, House of Eternity) burial vault’s protective barrier wall. The vault, founded in 1997, is a culturally significant replica of a traditional Hawaiian burial platform and serves as a permanent repository for Native Hawaiian burials recovered on the installation. Volunteers constructed the lava rock wall using traditional Hawaiian methods. “This effort highlights Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam’s commitment to preservation and respectful stewardship of Native Hawaiian heritage sites”, said Capt. Samuel White, Joint Base Commander.



One of the Navy volunteers was Seaman Apprentice Justin Kunnecke, a member of the Junior Enlisted Association, who arrived in Hawaii only two months ago. “I saw this event as a way to get to know the island, to learn what Hawaii is all about. It is a perfect opportunity to come and learn more about the history and culture of Hawaii. I'm glad I came”, said Kunnecke.

Resulting from consultation under the Native American Graves and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), native Hawaiian stone wall masons constructed a replica of a traditional burial vault to reinter iwi kupuna (ancestral remains) recovered on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Halealoha Haleamau, contains the remains of 98 ancestral Hawaiians. The most recent iwi kupuna to be reintered at the site were uncovered following wave action from the Sendai/Fukushima tsunami in 2011. “This project is building relationships between the community and the military and allows an opportunity to observe the significant cultural resources on base and how the Navy is preserving and protecting these resources and environment”, said Jeff Pantaleo, Supervisor Archaeologist and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Native Hawaiian Liaison.



Organizers plan to complete the wall and hold a dedication ceremony next month.

