Air Force, Navy Volunteers Construct Rock Wall to Preserve and Protect Hawaiian Burial Vault

More than 30 Air Force and Navy service members gathered at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, to continue construction of the Halealoha Haleamau (House of Aloha, House of Eternity) burial vault’s protective barrier wall, July 14, 2025. The vault, founded in 1997, is a culturally significant replica of a traditional Hawaiian burial platform and serves as a permanent repository for Native Hawaiian burials recovered on the installation. Volunteers constructed the lava rock wall using traditional Hawaiian methods. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chris Williamson)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 20:59
|Photo ID:
|9179738
|VIRIN:
|250714-N-JH293-1109
|Resolution:
|3000x1956
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
