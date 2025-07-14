Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force, Navy Volunteers Construct Rock Wall to Preserve and Protect Hawaiian Burial Vault [Image 5 of 8]

    Air Force, Navy Volunteers Construct Rock Wall to Preserve and Protect Hawaiian Burial Vault

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Chris Williamson          

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    More than 30 Air Force and Navy service members gathered at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, to continue construction of the Halealoha Haleamau (House of Aloha, House of Eternity) burial vault’s protective barrier wall, July 14, 2025. The vault, founded in 1997, is a culturally significant replica of a traditional Hawaiian burial platform and serves as a permanent repository for Native Hawaiian burials recovered on the installation. Volunteers constructed the lava rock wall using traditional Hawaiian methods. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chris Williamson)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 20:59
    Photo ID: 9179736
    VIRIN: 250714-N-JH293-1097
    Resolution: 3000x1911
    Size: 849.25 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    This work, Air Force, Navy Volunteers Construct Rock Wall to Preserve and Protect Hawaiian Burial Vault [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Native Hawaiian
    Burial Vault
    Community
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Halealoha Halemau

