Air Force, Navy Volunteers Construct Rock Wall to Preserve and Protect Hawaiian Burial Vault

More than 30 Air Force and Navy service members gathered at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, to continue construction of the Halealoha Haleamau (House of Aloha, House of Eternity) burial vault’s protective barrier wall, July 14, 2025. The vault, founded in 1997, is a culturally significant replica of a traditional Hawaiian burial platform and serves as a permanent repository for Native Hawaiian burials recovered on the installation. Volunteers constructed the lava rock wall using traditional Hawaiian methods. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chris Williamson)